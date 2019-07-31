Tesco Finest Counter Wiltshire Cured Ham

- Energy178kJ 43kcal2%
Product Description
- Wiltshire cured and cooked ham formed from outdoor bred pork leg meat.
- Traditionally cured for a fuller flavoured ham
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Tapioca Dextrin, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
Produce of
Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
75 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|712kJ / 170kcal
|178kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.6g
|5.7g
|Salt
|2.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
