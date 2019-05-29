By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Haslet

5(1)Write a review
Counter Haslet

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.25
£7.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy256kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork loaf made from chopped and shaped pork cuts with added water.
  • A meat loaf made with selected herbs and spices.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Pork Fat, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Kibbled Onion, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Onion, Sage, Dried Parsley, Yeast, Parsley, Sage, White Pepper, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ginger, Parsley Extract, Pepper Extract, Pepper, Mustard Flour, Onion, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Cardamom, Pimento, Lemon Peel Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli, Mace, Coriander, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten, Mustard

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

72 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1024kJ / 246kcal256kJ / 62kcal
Fat17.1g4.3g
Saturates6.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate8.2g2.1g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein14.2g3.6g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

We love this Hazlet

5 stars

Love this Hazlitt

Usually bought next

Counter Extra Strong Garlic Sausage

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.10
£7.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Sliced Liver Sausage

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.10
£7.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

£ 1.10
£0.73/100g

Counter Roast Turkey With Sage & Onion Stuffing

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.90
£13.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here