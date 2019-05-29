Counter Haslet

We love this Hazlet
Love this Hazlitt
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 246kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Pork Fat, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Kibbled Onion, Salt, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Onion, Sage, Dried Parsley, Yeast, Parsley, Sage, White Pepper, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Ginger, Parsley Extract, Pepper Extract, Pepper, Mustard Flour, Onion, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Cardamom, Pimento, Lemon Peel Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Chilli, Mace, Coriander, Nutmeg.
Produced in Ireland, using pork from the U.K.
72 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1024kJ / 246kcal
|256kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|14.2g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
