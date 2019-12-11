Counter Maryland Farmhouse Vintage Cheddar

- Energy517kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- Vintage Cheddar cheese.
- Powerful, rich & well rounded. Traditionally made at Maryland Farm, Somerset as it has been since 1833.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Number of uses
57 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|517kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
