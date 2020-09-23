By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff With Rice 450G

2.6(56)Write a review
Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff With Rice 450G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2788kJ 663kcal
    33%
  • Fat22.8g
    33%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 658kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated beef in a single cream, mushroom, white wine and brandy sauce with long grain and wild rice.
  • Slow cooked beef in a classic cream sauce made with paprika and French brandy. Braising our beef for more than 3 hours makes it meltingly tender and exactly the right texture for a classic stroganoff sauce. Our experts use smoky paprika, single cream and crème fraîche to create a fresh flavour, with a generous splash of oak barrel matured French brandy for richness and depth. Rice and roasted mushrooms round out the dish.
  • Slow cooked beef in a classic cream sauce made with paprika and French brandy. Braising our beef for more than 3 hours makes it meltingly tender and exactly the right texture for a classic stroganoff sauce. Our experts use smoky paprika, single cream and crème fraîche to create a fresh flavour, with a generous splash of oak barrel matured French brandy for richness and depth. Rice and roasted mushrooms round out the dish.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice], Beef (20%), Single Cream (Milk) (9%), Water, Mushroom (6%), Onion, Whole Milk, White Wine, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Brandy, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Beef Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Mustard Flour, Brown Mustard Flour, Mustard Bran, Onion Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel), Mushroom Powder, Sunflower Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric, Pimento, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (424g**)
Energy658kJ / 156kcal2788kJ / 663kcal
Fat5.4g22.8g
Saturates2.2g9.5g
Carbohydrate16.8g71.2g
Sugars0.9g3.9g
Fibre1.3g5.4g
Protein9.6g40.7g
Salt0.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

56 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not good

1 stars

Would have given zero stars if possible. The beef was very tough and almost impossible to chew. Not value for money.

Really enjoyed it. Plenty of tender beef and sauce

4 stars

Really enjoyed it. Plenty of tender beef and sauce. Rice was fluffy. Good decent size portion at a good price. Had to add black pepper or was a little bland hence 4 stars not 5.

Please don't bye this product as it is superb and

5 stars

Please don't bye this product as it is superb and I love it, so if you all bye it there won't be any left for me so please bye something else.

Meat tender, very tasty.

4 stars

Bought this item hoping and praying the meat would be sot. I needn`t have worried, it was absolutely lovely, the meat was so tender and tasty. It was the first time we had had this meal but it won`t be the last. Really nice.

Quite nice

4 stars

Maybe I was l lucky, but the dish was tasty, the beef was tender and there was plenty of it, the rice and wild rice was nicely cooked. I will buy again and hope it will be as nice as the pack I had. I find that quite often, the microwave dishes vary from one pack to the other, not just the Tesco ones.

The beef strips were both tough and tasteless,some

2 stars

The beef strips were both tough and tasteless,something even in large scale production must be difficult to achieve. The sauce bore no relation to any Stroganoff I have ever tasted.I won't try it again.

NOT authentic.

2 stars

Your 'EXPERTS' need to find the CORRECT recipe for this. Only Fillet or Rib Eye should be used, not this rubbishy cheap cut which had to be cooked slowly for hours. It's SOUR CREAM, not creme fraiche and where did the CARDOMAN (not listed in ingredients) come from? Downgrade to 'regular' and make a proper 'Finest', authentic Strog..

Disapointed.

1 stars

The flavourings were very strong and didn’t taste authentic. Bought two to put one in the freezer but I’m not going to be able to eat it.

Really tasty, creamy souse and tender meet. Very n

5 stars

Really tasty, creamy souse and tender meet. Very nice with wild rice. I will definitely buy it again.

To be avoided

2 stars

Really disappointing. Meat chewy and rice undercooked. Not a patch on Charlie Bigham's Strogonoff

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chicken Madeira & Mushroom & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Bourbon Pulled Beef With Cheese Mash 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here