Tesco Finest Beef Stroganoff With Rice 450G

Not good
Would have given zero stars if possible. The beef was very tough and almost impossible to chew. Not value for money.
Really enjoyed it. Plenty of tender beef and sauce. Rice was fluffy. Good decent size portion at a good price. Had to add black pepper or was a little bland hence 4 stars not 5.
Please don't bye this product as it is superb and I love it, so if you all bye it there won't be any left for me so please bye something else.
Bought this item hoping and praying the meat would be sot. I needn`t have worried, it was absolutely lovely, the meat was so tender and tasty. It was the first time we had had this meal but it won`t be the last. Really nice.
Quite nice
Maybe I was l lucky, but the dish was tasty, the beef was tender and there was plenty of it, the rice and wild rice was nicely cooked. I will buy again and hope it will be as nice as the pack I had. I find that quite often, the microwave dishes vary from one pack to the other, not just the Tesco ones.
The beef strips were both tough and tasteless,something even in large scale production must be difficult to achieve. The sauce bore no relation to any Stroganoff I have ever tasted.I won't try it again.
NOT authentic.
Your 'EXPERTS' need to find the CORRECT recipe for this. Only Fillet or Rib Eye should be used, not this rubbishy cheap cut which had to be cooked slowly for hours. It's SOUR CREAM, not creme fraiche and where did the CARDOMAN (not listed in ingredients) come from? Downgrade to 'regular' and make a proper 'Finest', authentic Strog..
Disapointed.
The flavourings were very strong and didn’t taste authentic. Bought two to put one in the freezer but I’m not going to be able to eat it.
Really tasty, creamy souse and tender meet. Very nice with wild rice. I will definitely buy it again.
To be avoided
Really disappointing. Meat chewy and rice undercooked. Not a patch on Charlie Bigham's Strogonoff