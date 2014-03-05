Berocca Orange Effervescent Vitamin Energy Tablets 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Food supplement with sweeteners
- What is Berocca®?
- Berocca is packed with energy releasing vitamins and minerals. The magnesium, zinc, and vitamins B1 and B2 work with your body to convert food to fuel, helping you to keep going. Taking a Berocca daily helps you to stay on top form. Berocca is free from caffeine, sugar and artificial stimulants.
- You, but on a really good day
- (Contains vitamins B1 & B2 that help you release your energy)
- Energy Release - Contains vitamins B1 and B2 that help you release your energy
- Mental Performance - Contains pantothenic acid which contributes to mental performance
- Berocca Orange Energy Vitamin 30 Tablets
- Berocca tablets are packed full of vitamins and minerals. Berocca contains all eight B vitamins - the vitamin B complex. This includes vitamin B1and B2 to help naturally release energy. Vitamin C, B3, B5 and B12 as well as magnesium each helps reduce tiredness to keep you on top form every single day.
- B vitamins are water soluble so they're harder for your body to store. Luckily it's absolutely fine to glug down a Berocca every day - we recommend it!
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
- Helps you feel energised: the vitamin B1 and B2 in Berocca work with your body to naturally release energy from your food
- Reduces tiredness and fatigue: the vitamin B3, B6 and magnesium in Berocca help reduce your tiredness and fatigue
- Supports mental performance: vitamin B5 contributes to your mental performance
- Suitable for: vegetarians and vegans
- Contains vitamins B1 and B2 that help you release your energy
- Contains pantothenic acid which contributes to mental performance
Information
Ingredients
Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Ascorbic Acid, Bulking Agents (Isomalt, Sorbitol, Mannitol), Magnesium Sulphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Flavouring (Orange), Colour (Beetroot Red, Beta Carotene), Nicotinamide, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Salt, Zinc Citrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate, Thiamine Monophosphate Chloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Anti-Foaming Agent (Polysorbate 60), Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin
Storage
Do not store above 25°C, keep the tube tightly closedDo not use after the best before date on side of pack
Preparation and Usage
- How to take Berocca®?
- Take 1 tablet per day. Simply dissolve in a glass or bottle of water to make a great tasting and refreshing Orange flavoured drink. Berocca is best taken in the morning to set you up for the day ahead. It can be taken every day throughout the year, but should not be used to replace a well-balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Taking more than the recommended daily intake may be harmful.
- Suitable for adults (18 years and over)
Warnings
- Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of young children
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- Please e-mail us at: consumerhealthuk@bayer.com or visit our website at www.berocca.co.uk
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
- 0845 6010901
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|%RDA
|Vitamin C
|476 mg
|595
|Vitamin B1
|10.4 mg
|945
|Vitamin B2
|13.6 mg
|971
|Niacin
|45.3 mg NE
|283
|Vitamin B6
|7.1 mg
|507
|Folic acid
|366 µg
|183
|Vitamin B12
|8.6 µg
|344
|Biotin
|130 µg
|260
|Pantothenic acid
|22.7 mg
|378
|Magnesium
|95 mg
|25
|Zinc
|9 mg
|90
|RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance
|-
|-
|NE = Niacin Equivalent
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not swallow or chew the tablets, they're designed to be dissolved in water. Keep out of the sight and reach of young children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020