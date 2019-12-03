Tomy Hide & Squeak Eggs

Great toy
1 year old happy playing with these. Would recommend.
Great handy toy
My son loved this when he was little so I bought it for another baby in the family. It is a great toy and the individual eggs are useful to pop in the handbag when out and about. I have only scored 4 stars because one of the eggs stick when he pops down. Tomy weren't able to replace the individual egg and I had already given it as a gift so I couldn't take it back to Tesco.
Fantastic idea!
I think this is one of the best toys ever designed for a young child. The "egg box" opens to reveal 6 eggs, the tops of which have smiley coloured faces. When the lids are lifted off the same coloured faces are on the "eggs" inside. The base of each egg is a different shape, and has to match the shape in each box recess for the eggs to sit properly. When the eggs are pressed they squeak! It's easy to carry round, provides hours of entertainment and has been really popular with both my granddaughters.
Great gift
This was well received by my 1 year old niece (and my nearly 3 year old wanted to play too!)
Best baby toy for years and years!
I am 23 years old and when I was a baby/toddler I had these squeaky eggs. They were by far my favourite toy for a good few years so when I had my son in 2011 they were one of the first things I bought and then when my daughter was born in October 2012 she loved them just as much as me and my son had too! It feels like a family toy/tradition that any babies get bought them. My cousins etc. And in April 2015 our nephew was born and this is why we purchased the eggs again at Christmas so he can join in the fun too! Excellent and well worth the money!!
Little ones love this!
My baby was given this as a gift, he loves it, now 15months old and still loves this. I have purchased as gifts multiple times for others now
Toys
Ordered toy online for click and collect easy picked up next day A*
Variety
Simple idea but lots of different ways to play and learn
Amazing
I bought this after my daughter's playgroup teacher said my daughter runs to it every morning on arrival. i now have another babysitter at home.. these eggs.
Everyone wants to play!
Bought two sets of these for babies for Christmas as so many friends have them and all the kids want to play with them. Great price from tesco!