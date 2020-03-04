Whiskas Pouch +1 Meat In Gravy 12X100g
Product Description
- Complete Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 12x100g Whiskas wet cat food pouches for adult felines
- Whiskas cat food pouches, Meaty Selection in Gravy
- Succulent cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal. Everything your adult cat naturally needs to live happy and healthy in her adult life. Available in 100g WHISKAS® individual packets.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- Yummy cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- 12 x 100g moist cat food pouches for adult cats made with carefully prepared recipes
- 100% complete and balanced meal with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- With balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract and Zinc which helps ensure a healthy skin & coat
- WHISKAS® cat food pouch contains nutritious and tasty pieces to give your cat the meals she loves
- Quality, protein ingredients in every single meal, ideal for everyday feeding
- Simple, nutritional cuisine suitable for all breeds that contribute towards your special pets wellness
- Pack size: 1200G
- With zinc and sunflower oil, a natural source of omega 6 fatty acids, which help to support a healthy skin & coat
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
Information
Storage
Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch Number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 3 kg 2, 4 kg 2 1/2, 5 kg 3
- Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg 1 1/2 + 15g, 4 kg 2 + 15g, 5 kg 2 + 25g
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- 77 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight cats reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available.
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- 3 x with Chicken
- 3 x with Beef
- 3 x with Lamb
- 3 x with Poultry
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Beef), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.95 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- 3 x with Chicken
- 3 x with Beef
- 3 x with Lamb
- 3 x with Poultry
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.95 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- 3 x with Chicken
- 3 x with Beef
- 3 x with Lamb
- 3 x with Poultry
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.95 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
- 3 x with Chicken
- 3 x with Beef
- 3 x with Lamb
- 3 x with Poultry
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8 Fat content: 4.7 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84 Vitamin B1: 28.6 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19 mg Calcium iodate anhydrous: 0.3 mg Cupric sulphate pentahydrate: 10 mg Ferrous sulphate monohydrate: 31.7 mg Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 5.95 mg Zinc sulphate monohydrate: 41.8 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
