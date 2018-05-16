Tesco Fruit Splash Orange Juice No Added Sugar Drink 12 X 250Ml

- Energy60kJ 14kcal1%
Product Description
- No added sugar orange juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C .
- SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with outrageously juicy orange flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
- Pack size: 3000ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Orange Juice From Concentrate (12%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Malic Acid, Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Stabilisers (Acacia, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Storage
Once opened, best used within 1 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
12 x 250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|24kJ / 6kcal
|60kJ / 14kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|6mg (8%NRV)
|15mg (19%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Per 250ml Energy 24kJ / 6kcal 60kJ / 14kcal Fat 0.0g 0.0g Saturates <0.1g <0.1g Carbohydrate 1.1g 2.7g Sugars 1.1g 2.7g Fibre 0.0g 0.0g Protein 0.1g 0.2g Salt <0.01g <0.01g Vitamin C 6mg (8%NRV) 15mg (19%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
