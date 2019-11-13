By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Scottish Undyed Smoked Whole Kipper

Counter Scottish Undyed Smoked Whole Kipper

£ 2.85
£5.00/kg

  • Energy1085kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat20.1g
    29%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked MSC Whole Herring (Clupea harengus), un-dyed.
  • Rich, meaty texture, split and beechwood smoked. Add unsalted butter and grill. Source of Omega 3. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org (MSC C 55015)

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Herring (Fish) (97%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic – North Sea, Fishing Gear Trawls

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g GrilledPer 100g
Energy1085kJ / 261kcal1085kJ / 261kcal
Fat20.1g20.1g
Saturates4.8g4.8g
Carbohydrate1.3g1.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g18.8g
Salt2.5g2.5g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)2920mg2920mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Tradition kipper taste

5 stars

Good kipper with a proper taste.

Juicy

5 stars

Jucies kippers ever

