John Frieda Frizz Ease Shine/Serum Mist 75Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 6.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  • 100% Shine Glossing Mist Spray Gloss
  • Ultra-light, non-greasy formula
  • Non-greasy formula revitalises shine in between shampoos
  • Smoothes frays, frizz & flyaways
  • This ultra-light, non-greasy mist gives hair a high-gloss shine as it smoothes flyaways for a flawless finfish.
  • Product packaging may vary
  • Creates a high gloss shine
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Cyclopentasiloxane, Bis-Phenylpropyl Dimethicone, Dimethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Benzophenone-3, Parfum, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Start with dry, styled hair. Hold bottle 20-25 cm from your hair and spray lightly and evenly to add glossy finish. Reapply throughout the day for an instant shine boost.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid spraying in eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great Product

4 stars

Does just what is needed. Good price and very quick delivery

Great product

5 stars

I've brought this product numerous times, it's easy to use and great for your hair.

