By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Sliced Liver Sausage

2.5(6)Write a review
Counter Sliced Liver Sausage

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.10
£7.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Each serving
  • Energy172kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 206kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped pork Liver Sausage with added water.
  • Cooked sausage made from pork liver.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (25%), Cooked Pork Rind(Pork), Pork Liver (22%), Water, Potato Starch, Rusk(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Pea Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Spices(Pepper, Mustard Flour, Pimento, Cardamom, Chilli, Ginger, Mace, Coriander), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Onion Powder, Onion, Milk Sugar, Lemon Peel, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Spice (Cardamom), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten, Mustard

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy858kJ / 206kcal172kJ / 41kcal
Fat12.4g2.5g
Saturates4.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate11.5g2.3g
Sugars2.7g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein11.8g2.4g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Try before you buy!

1 stars

The worst liver sausage I have eaten! Bland taste, awful texture.

Should be as thick as black pudding

3 stars

It is a good quality but is impossible to cook in the wafer thin slices they serve. All the years I have been buying this product it has been a thick slice, the same as black pudding. Despite putting pickers notes asking for it in one piece so I can slice it, only one time have I got what I ordered and now they don't send any. Like I said it is impossible to cook without becoming a crisp.

SIMPLY THE BEST

5 stars

Such a shame this is never available on line. It is the very best liver sausage you can get. Full of flavour.

Tastes great but its not sliced

1 stars

Its called sliced liver sausage and the picture shows it sliced but when you order it online for home delivery you get a lump of liver sausage. Its not sliced. Ordered this twice and had to send back.

Not as described

3 stars

Came unsliced in one lump. Not worth the money.

Too thin.

3 stars

Too thinly sliced. Is whole one available, preferably Mattisons?

Usually bought next

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

£ 1.10
£0.73/100g

Counter Haslet

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.25
£7.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Counter Extra Strong Garlic Sausage

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.10
£7.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here