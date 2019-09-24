Tesco British Turkey Breast Pork Sage And Onion Stuffing 1.172Kg

- Energy1145kJ 273kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 182kcal
Product Description
- British skinless, boneless basted turkey breast joint with added water and gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing, garnished with a lattice of smoked streaky bacon with added water.
- Tesco Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffed British Turkey Breast Joint Basted for succulence with a flavoursome bacon lattice Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- from Trusted Farms Basted for succulence with a flavoursome bacon lattice
- Pack size: 1.172kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (68%), Gluten Free Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing (16%) [Pork, Onion, Pork Fat, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Sage, Parsley, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic, Cornflour, Dextrose, Nutmeg], Smoked Streaky Bacon with added Water (8%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Stock Baste [Water, Cornflour, Turkey Extract, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise].
Storage
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 160°C
Oven cook from chilled only. 180°C/ 160°C/ Gas 4 1hr 30 mins Leave joint in foil container with ovenable pad. Cover joint with kitchen foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 30 minutes. Remove foil for the final 45 minutes of cooking. After cooking time cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Before carving remove the joint from the foil tray and ensure the ovenable pad is removed.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
- If they are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest.
Produce of
Origin UK, Produced in UK
Preparation and Usage
The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking. This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.17kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|763kJ / 182kcal
|1145kJ / 273kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|26.7g
|40.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1170g typically weighs 845g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
