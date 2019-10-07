Bakewell Tart 2 Pack

recommended
I often buy these they are very nice, sometimes a little dry.
Superb Value.
These are excellent value. They are lovely and almondy, with a light frangipane topping on light, but rich pastry. They are a weekly treat for my cake fanatic husband. My only criticism would be that sometimes they are just a bit too overcooked and the topping too brown.
Disappointing substitution
These were sent as a substitution for some custard tarts, we were disappointed and found them very dry although they tasted very almondy there was very little jam I don’t think I will reorder