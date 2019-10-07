By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bakewell Tart 2 Pack

4(3)Write a review
image 1 of Bakewell Tart 2 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.50/each
Each tart contains
  • Energy1290kJ 307kcal
    15%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars18.6g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1653kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Bakewell Tarts
  • Bakewell Tarts 2PK

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Strawberry Jam (10%)(Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Propylene Glycol, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Water, Haricot Bean Flour, Soya Bean Powder, Almonds (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Dried Egg, Apricot Kernels, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Stabiliser (Calcium Phosphate, Polysorbate 80), Dextrose, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Carrot Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Wheat, Egg, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1653kJ / 394kcal1290kJ / 307kcal
Fat15.7g12.2g
Saturates6.1g4.8g
Carbohydrate56.3g43.9g
Sugars23.9g18.6g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein5.8g4.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

recommended

4 stars

I often buy these they are very nice, sometimes a little dry.

Superb Value.

5 stars

These are excellent value. They are lovely and almondy, with a light frangipane topping on light, but rich pastry. They are a weekly treat for my cake fanatic husband. My only criticism would be that sometimes they are just a bit too overcooked and the topping too brown.

Disappointing substitution

3 stars

These were sent as a substitution for some custard tarts, we were disappointed and found them very dry although they tasted very almondy there was very little jam I don’t think I will reorder

