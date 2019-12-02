Tesco Finest Cumberland Sausages With Creamy Mash 500G

Extremely disappointing
Extremely poor for a FINEST product. The gravy was good, the mash was stodgy and the sausages were enclosed in an extremely rubbery skin. Overall an unacceptable Finest product - back to the drawing board with this one.
Best Ever !
One of my favourite meals ! Really tasty sausages in rich onion gravy and plenty of mashed potato too ! Beautiful !
Vile
Sausages were so rubbery that they squeaked when you bit into them and mash was NOT creamy, never again!
Hello very ncice but not much mash, especialey for
Hello very ncice but not much mash, especialey for the price
Not finest
The skins are far to tough, they are inedible.
Bangers and Mash?? More like clangers and Mash
Sausages were disappointing in that they were too solid inside as though they were full of sawdust. No taste at all. Onions were not crispy mostly undercooked Mash and gravy OK, that is what earns the item the single point.
Deteriorating quality of some ready meals
This Sausage and Mash ready meal from the Finest range used to be a high quality item, but it is very disappointing to have to now state that the quality has deteriorated recently. The gravy is now thin and insubstantial; the sausages are full of watery liquid that 'spurts' from the sausage when a fork or knife pierces the skin; the sausage skin separates from the meat and has become 'chewy' and ultimately inedible.
Bring back finest sausage and mash
Please get these back into Tesco, Hibel Road Macclesfield. They are my favourite ever ready meal and not been in Macclesfield for two or three years.
Very tasty meal and convenient.
Very tasty, a good, filling ready meal. Definitely buy again. Perfect when you live alone.
Very good meal
One of my favourite tesco meals great value for money very tasty and wholesome meal would recommend to anyone