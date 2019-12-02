By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Cumberland Sausages With Creamy Mash 500G

3.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Cumberland Sausages With Creamy Mash 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg

Offer

Eack Pack
  • Energy3488kJ 838kcal
    42%
  • Fat57.3g
    82%
  • Saturates22.6g
    113%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 740kJ / 178kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Cumberland sausages in an onion gravy with mashed potato and roasted onions.
  • Cumberland pork Sausages and British Maris Piper mash in a rich onion and ale gravy.
  • Cumberland pork Sausages and British Maris Piper mash in a rich onion and ale gravy.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cumberland Sausage (41%) (Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, Pepper, Mace, Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Pork Casing, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)), Potato (30%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Roasted Onions (Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme), Whole Milk, Bitter Ale (Wheat), Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Rapeseed Oil, Black Treacle, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Black Mustard Seed, Sage, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Chilled:190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 25-30mins Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Place product onto a microwaveable plate and pierce film lid.
Chilled: 800W/900W 5mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Chilled: 800W/900W 2½/2mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating and stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (471g**)
Energy740kJ / 178kcal3488kJ / 838kcal
Fat12.2g57.3g
Saturates4.8g22.6g
Carbohydrate8.4g39.6g
Sugars2.1g10.0g
Fibre1.0g4.7g
Protein8.2g38.6g
Salt0.5g2.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 500g typically weighs 471g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely disappointing

1 stars

Extremely poor for a FINEST product. The gravy was good, the mash was stodgy and the sausages were enclosed in an extremely rubbery skin. Overall an unacceptable Finest product - back to the drawing board with this one.

Best Ever !

5 stars

One of my favourite meals ! Really tasty sausages in rich onion gravy and plenty of mashed potato too ! Beautiful !

Vile

1 stars

Sausages were so rubbery that they squeaked when you bit into them and mash was NOT creamy, never again!

Hello very ncice but not much mash, especialey for

3 stars

Hello very ncice but not much mash, especialey for the price

Not finest

2 stars

The skins are far to tough, they are inedible.

Bangers and Mash?? More like clangers and Mash

1 stars

Sausages were disappointing in that they were too solid inside as though they were full of sawdust. No taste at all. Onions were not crispy mostly undercooked Mash and gravy OK, that is what earns the item the single point.

Deteriorating quality of some ready meals

2 stars

This Sausage and Mash ready meal from the Finest range used to be a high quality item, but it is very disappointing to have to now state that the quality has deteriorated recently. The gravy is now thin and insubstantial; the sausages are full of watery liquid that 'spurts' from the sausage when a fork or knife pierces the skin; the sausage skin separates from the meat and has become 'chewy' and ultimately inedible.

Bring back finest sausage and mash

5 stars

Please get these back into Tesco, Hibel Road Macclesfield. They are my favourite ever ready meal and not been in Macclesfield for two or three years.

Very tasty meal and convenient.

5 stars

Very tasty, a good, filling ready meal. Definitely buy again. Perfect when you live alone.

Very good meal

5 stars

One of my favourite tesco meals great value for money very tasty and wholesome meal would recommend to anyone

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Mash 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Casserole Dumplings 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Lasagne 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here