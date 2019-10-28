Tesco Salmon & Cucumber Sandwich
- Energy2053kJ 489kcal24%
- Fat19.0g27%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 959kJ / 229kcal
Product Description
- Salmon, mayonnaise, cucumber and ground black pepper in wholemeal bread.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- TENDER SALMON Our chefs' recipe combines salmon with mayonnaise and layers this with sliced cucumber. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- TENDER SALMON
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Tender salmon
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Salmon (Fish) (18%), Cucumber (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|959kJ / 229kcal
|2053kJ / 489kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|19.0g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0g
|53.5g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|7.1g
|Protein
|10.5g
|22.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
