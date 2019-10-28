By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon & Cucumber Sandwich

Tesco Salmon & Cucumber Sandwich
£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Each pack
  • Energy2053kJ 489kcal
    24%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 959kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon, mayonnaise, cucumber and ground black pepper in wholemeal bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • TENDER SALMON Our chefs' recipe combines salmon with mayonnaise and layers this with sliced cucumber. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • TENDER SALMON
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Tender salmon
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Salmon (Fish) (18%), Cucumber (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy959kJ / 229kcal2053kJ / 489kcal
Fat8.9g19.0g
Saturates1.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate25.0g53.5g
Sugars1.5g3.2g
Fibre3.3g7.1g
Protein10.5g22.5g
Salt0.7g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

