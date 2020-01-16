By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1 Litre

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1 Litre
£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

One glass (250ml)
  • Energy16kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie Indian tonic water with sweeteners.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contain Quinine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Funny tasting

2 stars

It used to be fine but recently has been tasting a bit “off”. Almost like it’s been frozen and then defrosted.

This tonic is not as sharp and bitter as the Tesco

5 stars

This tonic is not as sharp and bitter as the Tesco Indian Tonic Water. The Tonic water with Lime and Lemon Added leaves the customer without the choice of using fresh slices of the friut of their choice. Also and more importantly certain citric can and will react to various types of medications eg. Adalat and grapefruit as I experienced.

Taste just like Lemonade

4 stars

This taste just like lemonade, even though it does not say with added lemon on it. And it's quite sweet also.

Horrible

1 stars

We have tried virtually all supermarket own brand tonic water, both 'full fat', low calorie & branded premium tonic waters, however Tesco own brand tonic water is the worst we have ever had, its just awful, we will avoid it at all costs. Don't know how they manage to make it so bad - avoid.

Ok with gin

5 stars

I get this for my partner to have with his gin and it’s ok can’t tell any difference once you add the lemon .

Medicimal

5 stars

This tonic water helps to alleviate cramp

love this good thirst quencher love the touch of lemon great in gin too

5 stars

great as a gin and tonic lovely on its own over ice

It’s a good taste and very good price but the pack

5 stars

It’s a good taste and very good price but the packaging is plain

Good Value for Money

5 stars

I only buy this tonic now as it is is flavoursome and a good price. I prefer it plain rather than with lemon or lime as you can add your own in the quantities you like.

Tried it

2 stars

I bought to sample it, wasn't that impressed with taste.

