Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1 Litre

Funny tasting
It used to be fine but recently has been tasting a bit “off”. Almost like it’s been frozen and then defrosted.
This tonic is not as sharp and bitter as the Tesco
This tonic is not as sharp and bitter as the Tesco Indian Tonic Water. The Tonic water with Lime and Lemon Added leaves the customer without the choice of using fresh slices of the friut of their choice. Also and more importantly certain citric can and will react to various types of medications eg. Adalat and grapefruit as I experienced.
Taste just like Lemonade
This taste just like lemonade, even though it does not say with added lemon on it. And it's quite sweet also.
Horrible
We have tried virtually all supermarket own brand tonic water, both 'full fat', low calorie & branded premium tonic waters, however Tesco own brand tonic water is the worst we have ever had, its just awful, we will avoid it at all costs. Don't know how they manage to make it so bad - avoid.
Ok with gin
I get this for my partner to have with his gin and it’s ok can’t tell any difference once you add the lemon .
Medicimal
This tonic water helps to alleviate cramp
love this good thirst quencher love the touch of lemon great in gin too
great as a gin and tonic lovely on its own over ice
It’s a good taste and very good price but the pack
It’s a good taste and very good price but the packaging is plain
Good Value for Money
I only buy this tonic now as it is is flavoursome and a good price. I prefer it plain rather than with lemon or lime as you can add your own in the quantities you like.
Tried it
I bought to sample it, wasn't that impressed with taste.