Tesco Indian Tonic Water 1 Litre

3(6)
Tesco Indian Tonic Water 1 Litre
£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 67kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Indian tonic water with sugar and sweeteners.
  • SUBTLY BITTER & ZESTY Made for mixing, with a hint of citrus Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Flavourings (contain Quinine Hydrochloride), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Sodium Saccharin).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy67kJ / 16kcal169kJ / 40kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.6g9.0g
Sugars3.6g9.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

This tonic water used to have a really good clean

2 stars

This tonic water used to have a really good clean taste but recently it has left a really nasty sweet taste in my mouth that can last for days. What have you done to it? Now looking elsewhere.

Added sweeteners - euch!

1 stars

I used to love this tonic, but since the recipe has changed to include artificial sweeteners I'm afraid I have had to find an alternative

as good as

5 stars

Love this tonic water its as good as the top brand at a fraction of the price. Most own brands are too sweet for my taste this is just right.

My last few orders I have found that Tesco's own T

2 stars

My last few orders I have found that Tesco's own Tonic water has been flat on opening new bottles. I would be interested to hear from Tesco why their Tonic Water has less bubbles than other Tonic Water available in Store and online? Hence my low rating.

My husband likes it.

4 stars

He likes 2 bottles in the cupboard incase of unexpected guests

as good as schweeps

5 stars

keeps well

