Tesco Indian Tonic Water 1 Litre

This tonic water used to have a really good clean taste but recently it has left a really nasty sweet taste in my mouth that can last for days. What have you done to it? Now looking elsewhere.
I used to love this tonic, but since the recipe has changed to include artificial sweeteners I'm afraid I have had to find an alternative
Love this tonic water its as good as the top brand at a fraction of the price. Most own brands are too sweet for my taste this is just right.
My last few orders I have found that Tesco's own Tonic water has been flat on opening new bottles. I would be interested to hear from Tesco why their Tonic Water has less bubbles than other Tonic Water available in Store and online? Hence my low rating.
My husband likes it.
He likes 2 bottles in the cupboard incase of unexpected guests
keeps well