By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

6 Pack White Morning Rolls (Scotland Only)

No ratings yetWrite a review
6 Pack White Morning Rolls (Scotland Only)
£ 0.69
£0.12/each
Per roll
  • Energy666kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • White bread rolls topped with rice flour.
  • Proved for longer, flour dusted and batch baked for a light and soft texture

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1057kJ / 250kcal666kJ / 157kcal
Fat2.2g1.4g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate47.7g30.1g
Sugars3.5g2.2g
Fibre2.9g1.8g
Protein8.3g5.2g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 800G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.05
£0.13/100g

Aldi Price Match

Warburtons Pancakes 6 Pack

£ 0.80
£0.13/each

Tesco British Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here