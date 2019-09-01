Malted Grain Loaf Sliced 800G

Very dissapointed ☹️
Very very dissapointed with this loaf of bread, normally when I buy it personally at the store it is lovely and soft and fresh and stays that way for quite a few days. But this loaf was NOT soft at all!
This bread is the best bread we have tasted from T
This bread is the best bread we have tasted from Tesco's bakery, it's great for sandwiches or toasted with a little pate on or any topping you enjoy. We highly recommend everyone to try this fresh malted grain loaf, it's delicious and stays fresher longer than any bread we have ever bought from a bakery.
Best bread
Love this bread.I freeze it and take out what I want and it’s perfect after being frozen
As a first time user, I thought that everything wo
As a first time user, I thought that everything would be mint. However, I get this loaf of sliced bread which has a use by date of today, 27th August 2018. Not really happy about this. Not tasted the bread yet, time will tell.