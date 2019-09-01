By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malted Grain Loaf Sliced 800G

3(4)Write a review
This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

One slice
  • Energy530kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Malted Grain Loaf 800g Sliced
  • Malted Grain Loaf, Made with wheat and barley for a subtle malty taste. Sliced in store.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (11%), Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Malt Flour (Barley, Rye, Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1060kJ / 250kcal530kJ / 125kcal
Fat1.5g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate46.9g23.5g
Sugars3.6g1.8g
Fibre4.6g2.3g
Protein10.0g5.0g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very dissapointed ☹️

1 stars

Very very dissapointed with this loaf of bread, normally when I buy it personally at the store it is lovely and soft and fresh and stays that way for quite a few days. But this loaf was NOT soft at all!

This bread is the best bread we have tasted from T

5 stars

This bread is the best bread we have tasted from Tesco's bakery, it's great for sandwiches or toasted with a little pate on or any topping you enjoy. We highly recommend everyone to try this fresh malted grain loaf, it's delicious and stays fresher longer than any bread we have ever bought from a bakery.

Best bread

5 stars

Love this bread.I freeze it and take out what I want and it’s perfect after being frozen

As a first time user, I thought that everything wo

2 stars

As a first time user, I thought that everything would be mint. However, I get this loaf of sliced bread which has a use by date of today, 27th August 2018. Not really happy about this. Not tasted the bread yet, time will tell.

