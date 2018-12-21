By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Mini Melton Pork Pie

5(1)Write a review
Counter Tesco Mini Melton Pork Pie

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

One pie
  • Energy792kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1584kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in a pastry case.
  • Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], British Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Pie (50g)
Energy1584kJ / 380kcal792kJ / 190kcal
Fat24.4g12.2g
Saturates9.3g4.6g
Carbohydrate28.4g14.2g
Sugars1.9g0.9g
Fibre1.5g0.8g
Protein11.0g5.5g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty

5 stars

good snack size

