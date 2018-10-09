By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Instant Noodles Chow Mein Flavoured 85G

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Instant Noodles Chow Mein Flavoured 85G
£ 0.30
£3.53/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy602kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 557kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Chow mein flavour instant noodles.
  • FULL OF FLAVOUR Fine wavy noodles with an aromatic spice blend.
  • FULL OF FLAVOUR Fine wavy noodles with an aromatic spice blend.
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt, Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Chive, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Soya Bean, Water, Salt, Wheat), Citric Acid, Garlic Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Vinegar, Chilli, Spring Onion, Chilli Powder, Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 1 minute 15 seconds, 1 minute (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
800W/900W 2 1/2 / 2 mins
Place 250ml of boiling water in a non-metallic bowl and add the contents of the seasoning sachet.
Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the seasoned boiling water.
Cover and cook on full power for 1 minute 15 seconds (800 W)/1 minute (900W), stir, then cook on full power for a further 1 minute 15 seconds (800W) 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: For best results place 250ml of boiling water in a saucepan. Add the contents of the seasoning sachet.
Break the noodle block into 3 or 4 pieces and place into the seasoned boiling water.
Bring back to boil then simmer over a moderate heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Serve immediately.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

85g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (108g**)
Energy557kJ / 133kcal602kJ / 143kcal
Fat4.6g5.0g
Saturates1.4g1.5g
Carbohydrate18.0g19.4g
Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre3.3g3.6g
Protein3.2g3.5g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When prepared according to instructions 85g typically weighs 216g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value for all Tesco own brands that I buy

5 stars

I buy these products regularly and am very pleased with them

Yummy

4 stars

Easy to prepare yummy to eat

I bought this packet of Tesco Chow mein noodles o

5 stars

I bought this packet of Tesco Chow mein noodles only a few days ago. I opened the pkt. and on opening the seasoning sachet , the smell hit me. It smelt foul. I cooked it anyway thinking it will be fine once it is cooked. Tasted it, OMG. Awful. I am giving it to the birds now. Hope they eat it.

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY

4 stars

Tesco's own pretty good value for money.Ideal for a quick meal, when your rushed for time, Goes great with sausages,or on their own.Full information on what the product contains is in bold letters on the frount of the packages,So you can make sure the procuct is right for you

Usually bought next

Tesco Instant Chicken Noodles 85G

£ 0.30
£3.53/kg

Tesco Pasta In Sauce Cheese & Broccoli 120G

£ 0.50
£4.17/kg

Hearty Food Co. Penne Pasta 500G

£ 0.29
£0.58/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G

£ 0.20
£0.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here