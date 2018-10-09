Tesco Instant Noodles Chow Mein Flavoured 85G

Great value for all Tesco own brands that I buy
I buy these products regularly and am very pleased with them
Yummy
Easy to prepare yummy to eat
I bought this packet of Tesco Chow mein noodles o
I bought this packet of Tesco Chow mein noodles only a few days ago. I opened the pkt. and on opening the seasoning sachet , the smell hit me. It smelt foul. I cooked it anyway thinking it will be fine once it is cooked. Tasted it, OMG. Awful. I am giving it to the birds now. Hope they eat it.
GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY
Tesco's own pretty good value for money.Ideal for a quick meal, when your rushed for time, Goes great with sausages,or on their own.Full information on what the product contains is in bold letters on the frount of the packages,So you can make sure the procuct is right for you