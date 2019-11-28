Classic Operation Game

Operation game
Brilliant family game for all ages great laugh. Granddaughter loves it.
Looks great
Looks great. Bought for my daughters birthday so it’s not been opened yet. Sure we will have great fun with it though.great price and delivery from Tesco.
Great product
I bought this for my nephew and he loves it, great game.
Great Product
Great toy and buying with tesco direct was very easy.
Three generations joined in laughter
Whist looking for ideas what to buy my almost six year old granddaughter I came across Operation. Memories came flooding back of her father, thirty six years ago ,when aged six, writing to Santa begging for this game and the hours of fun we had as a family playing with it Needless to say my granddaughter loved it but her father was ecstatic rediscovering the fun of his childhood. We spent many hours as a family creating memories through fun and laughter playing with it. It is not only fun but also aids concentration and develops coordination skills
Rapid and reliable delivery
Ordered operation game for grandkids and was a speedy delivery
Classic
My boy loves this game just as much as i did when i was younger.
Just what the doctor ordered!
I bought this as a family game for our 5 and 6 year olds to play with us and it’s great fun. Love the trip down memory lane and that as a classic, it’s still going. Educational too and good for little ones’ fine motor skills so what’s not to like?
Ideal present
I bought this as a birthday present for my nephew for his 6th birthday and he loved it, good price and classic game for the whole family
fantastic service, delivery and item
delivered earlier than expected, fantastic service when enquiring. much better than other supermarkets! the game is really fun, brings back memories of when we were young