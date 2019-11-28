By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Classic Operation Game

4.5(134)Write a review
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Classic family game, suitable for 1+ players
  • Comes with 13 plastic ailments parts & tweezers
  • Nose lights up and a buzzer sounds when you touch the sides
  • - Features classic ailments
  • - Can play solo or with friends
  • It's the family favourite Operation game with fun Try Me packaging and truly classic funny ailments! Cavity Sam is feeling a bit under the weather, and kids will love to "operate" and make him better. Use the tweezers to take out all of Cavity Sam's 12 funny ailment parts that parents might remember -- such as a wishbone, Charlie horse, and Adam's apple. Players choose a doctor card and "operate" to remove that ailment from Sam, and collect the money if they can avoid the buzz. The player with the most money wins!
  • Ages 6 and up
  • For 1 or more players.
  • Adult assembly required.
  • Requires 2 1.5V"AA" alkaline batteries (demo batteries included).

Operation game

Brilliant family game for all ages great laugh. Granddaughter loves it.

Looks great

Looks great. Bought for my daughters birthday so it’s not been opened yet. Sure we will have great fun with it though.great price and delivery from Tesco.

Great product

I bought this for my nephew and he loves it, great game.

Great Product

Great toy and buying with tesco direct was very easy.

Three generations joined in laughter

Whist looking for ideas what to buy my almost six year old granddaughter I came across Operation. Memories came flooding back of her father, thirty six years ago ,when aged six, writing to Santa begging for this game and the hours of fun we had as a family playing with it Needless to say my granddaughter loved it but her father was ecstatic rediscovering the fun of his childhood. We spent many hours as a family creating memories through fun and laughter playing with it. It is not only fun but also aids concentration and develops coordination skills

Rapid and reliable delivery

Ordered operation game for grandkids and was a speedy delivery

Classic

My boy loves this game just as much as i did when i was younger.

Just what the doctor ordered!

I bought this as a family game for our 5 and 6 year olds to play with us and it’s great fun. Love the trip down memory lane and that as a classic, it’s still going. Educational too and good for little ones’ fine motor skills so what’s not to like?

Ideal present

I bought this as a birthday present for my nephew for his 6th birthday and he loved it, good price and classic game for the whole family

fantastic service, delivery and item

delivered earlier than expected, fantastic service when enquiring. much better than other supermarkets! the game is really fun, brings back memories of when we were young

