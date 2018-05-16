We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rakusens Tomor Pure Sunflower Oil 1 Litre

Rakusens Tomor Pure Sunflower Oil 1 Litre
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml
Each 15ml serving contains
  • Energy514kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates1.5g
    10%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700 kJ / 900 kcal

  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD, for passover & dairy free diets
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

100% Sunflower Oil

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.Best before end: See bottle neck

Produce of

Specially packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Renew oil after 8 utilisations and at least every 6 months.

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Do not pour hot oil back into bottle. Do not place the bottle on a hot surface.

Name and address

  • Specially packed for:
  • Rakusens Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Rakusens Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QN,
  • UK.
  • www.rakusens.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy3700 kJ / 900 kcal
Fat100g
Saturates11g
Mono-unsaturates28g
Polyunsaturates61g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Polyols0g
Starch0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
of which-

Safety information

Caution Do not pour hot oil back into bottle. Do not place the bottle on a hot surface.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

