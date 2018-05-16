Rakusens Tomor Pure Sunflower Oil 1 Litre

- Energy514kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat13.8g20%
- Saturates1.5g10%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700 kJ / 900 kcal
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD, for passover & dairy free diets
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
100% Sunflower Oil
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place.Best before end: See bottle neck
Produce of
Specially packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Renew oil after 8 utilisations and at least every 6 months.
Warnings
- Caution
- Do not pour hot oil back into bottle. Do not place the bottle on a hot surface.
Name and address
- Specially packed for:
- Rakusens Ltd.,
- Leeds,
- LS16 6QN,
- UK.
Return to
- Rakusens Ltd.,
- Leeds,
- LS16 6QN,
- UK.
- www.rakusens.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|3700 kJ / 900 kcal
|Fat
|100g
|Saturates
|11g
|Mono-unsaturates
|28g
|Polyunsaturates
|61g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|Polyols
|0g
|Starch
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
Caution Do not pour hot oil back into bottle. Do not place the bottle on a hot surface.
