By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Levington Tomorite Plant Food 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Levington Tomorite Plant Food 1 Litre
£ 3.50
£3.50/litre
  • Enriched with seaweed extract
  • The country's No.1 liquid plant food for tomatoes
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Warnings

  • Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  • The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  • Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Safety information

View more safety information

Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best for fruit and veg

5 stars

Most gardeners know of Tomorite, but if you are new to gardening, invest...

Usually bought next

Miracle Gro Slow Release 1 Kilograms Tub

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Miracle Gro All Purpose Lqd Plant Food 1L

£ 4.00
£4.00/litre

Baby Bio 175Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here