Andrex Toilet Tissue Quilts 4 Roll

Andrex Toilet Tissue Quilts 4 Roll
£ 2.75
£0.43/100sheet

Product Description

  • Quilts 4 Rolls
  • Andrex Quilts
  • With Plush Cushiony Layers
  • 4 Toilet rolls
  • Average 160 sheets per toilet roll
  • 4 Ply Toilet Paper
  • Andrex® wants everyone to feel as clean as possible. Andrex® Supreme Quilts is designed with this in mind. It has 4 deep cushiony layers of plush softness, with a touch of silk, for the luxurious clean you deserve.
  • We recommend using Andrex® Supreme Quilts alongside Andrex Washlets® to help you feel cleaner and fresher than using dry toilet tissue alone.
  • The Andrex® Clean Routine
  • 1. Use 3-4 sheets per wipe
  • 2. Wipe from front to back until clean
  • 3. Use 1-2 Washlets® to feel cleaner
  • 4. Pat dry with toilet tissue
  • 5. Always wash hands with soap
  • 4 Rolls
  • Average 160 sheets per roll, 4 ply
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 103mm
  • Average roll length 19.84m
  • With plush cushiony layers
  • 4 toilet tissue rolls
  • Average 160 sheets per roll, 4 ply
  • Pack size: 640SHT

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Consumer Relations Services, quoting AQWEOSTT4,
  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core

Net Contents

4 x Rolls

is anyone else noticing how Andrex is dropping the

4 stars

is anyone else noticing how Andrex is dropping the number of sheets per roll. from 200 to this batch at 160 sheets per roll.

The sheets are so strong I use less!

5 stars

The sheets are so strong I use less!

