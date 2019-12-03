Playdoh Single Tubs

Well describe
This was as I expected and delivery was quick. A great stocking filler.
This item is great and well worth the price that I got it for. It was my first time shopping with Tesco Direct and I am nothing but impressed
All good
Play-doh, does exactly what it is meant todo. Kids enjoyed.
cant really say much. they are good fun for the kids. They will dry out over a few months but I found a bit of water added to the mix and it was fine again. Being able to pick the colours would be nice but otherwise great!
Great for Kids
Brightly coloured and fun for kids to play with. Good texture, very usable, keeps children entertained.
Great fun for litte fingers
Great fun for little fingers and no mess....smells good and would like to get more colours to get creative with my granddaughters!!
Never boring with playdoh
Playdoh is the best or all ages. It's never boring.
Play Doh
Did what it said on the label,.
good
Nice smell and texture.
Cheap and cheerful
Great value for money, the kids get hour of fun out of Play Doh.