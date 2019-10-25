Tesco Sicilian Red 75Cl.

This is an excellent wine but disappointed that ha
This is an excellent wine but disappointed that having been encouraged to buy 6 bottles as per advertising throughout the store this particular wine was not in fact 25% off. I would not have bought 6 bottles today if I had known that.
Belter for under a fiver :-)
Great value for money, medium to full bodied, easy drinking with great aftertaste
Spicy & medium bodied
My purpose first of all a red wine full of character with flavours of cherry and black currant and aromas of summer berries the grape varieties are little known outside Italy indigenous Sicilian red a favourite with added value very reasonable of lower priced wines from Tesco usually the more expensive the wine are placed higher on the above shelves - this gives an impression there is always the opportunity to buy quality selected by Tesco at an every day value you can afford this also applies to other budget friendly wine exclusively at Tesco.
Easy drinking
This is a pleasant easy drinking wine. It is OK on its own or with food, spaghetti, pasta or chilli especially. Once opened does not keep for more than a day or two. Very popular in our local Tesco's so quite often out of stock.
Fruity red wine
This uncomplicated Sicilian wine is always fruity and delicious. Best drunk without food and lightly chilled.
Excellent value italian red
Have given 4stars in respect of the value for money on this wine. Easy to drink italian making no great statements but very passable at a party or every day drinking. It won't disappoint and leaves a pleasant after taste. Thoroughly recommend for the price - well sourced.
Fine cheap wine
Good value in terms of taste for the price of the wine, and slightly lower alcohol content. This makes it a wine you can drink with anything. We will continue to buy this wine.
Good for everyday drinking
Good for everyday drinking and party/get togethers
Perhaps I am unlucky this time
I have drunk this wine for some years as my "every day" red at table, and with cheese while watching rugby. I would have given it 5 stars as good cheap plonk but the last delivery had a case with two bad bottles in it, so I wonder about the consistency of quality.
Great wine
Great wine, really enjoy this as it is easy to drink and not too dry.