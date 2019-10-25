By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sicilian Red 75Cl.

4(22)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sicilian Red 75Cl.
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy352kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 281kJ / 68kcal

Product Description

  • Rosso Terre Siciliane IGT. Product of Italy.
  • Blended from a selection of the best local varieties from Sicily, this mellow wine shows flavours of red fruits and aromas of wild summer berries. It is soft with a refreshing finish.
  • Blended from a selection of the best local varieties from Sicily, this mellow wine shows flavours of red fruits and aromas of wild summer berries. It is soft with a refreshing finish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity-easy drinking red made from a blend of grapes grown on the island of Sicily. Flavours of red fruits and aromas of wild summer berries

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Caviro SCA

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Spicy & medium bodied

Grape Variety

Nero d'Avola, Merlot, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • VINIFICATION: Maceration in contact with grape skin at a controlled temperature of fermentation. FERMENTATION: 10 days at 25° in steel tanks FINING: 3 months in Inox Tank

History

  • AGE OF VINES: 5-25 years WAY OF HARVESTING: Mechanical and manual HARVEST PERIOD: Beginning of September

Regional Information

  • Hills and plains of Sicily

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with vegetable lasagne or pizza.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Caviro sca,
  • Faenza in Forlí Winery,
  • Italy.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy281kJ / 68kcal352kJ / 85kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

This is an excellent wine but disappointed that ha

5 stars

This is an excellent wine but disappointed that having been encouraged to buy 6 bottles as per advertising throughout the store this particular wine was not in fact 25% off. I would not have bought 6 bottles today if I had known that.

Belter for under a fiver :-)

5 stars

Great value for money, medium to full bodied, easy drinking with great aftertaste

Spicy & medium bodied

5 stars

My purpose first of all a red wine full of character with flavours of cherry and black currant and aromas of summer berries the grape varieties are little known outside Italy indigenous Sicilian red a favourite with added value very reasonable of lower priced wines from Tesco usually the more expensive the wine are placed higher on the above shelves - this gives an impression there is always the opportunity to buy quality selected by Tesco at an every day value you can afford this also applies to other budget friendly wine exclusively at Tesco.

Easy drinking

4 stars

This is a pleasant easy drinking wine. It is OK on its own or with food, spaghetti, pasta or chilli especially. Once opened does not keep for more than a day or two. Very popular in our local Tesco's so quite often out of stock.

Fruity red wine

3 stars

This uncomplicated Sicilian wine is always fruity and delicious. Best drunk without food and lightly chilled.

Excellent value italian red

4 stars

Have given 4stars in respect of the value for money on this wine. Easy to drink italian making no great statements but very passable at a party or every day drinking. It won't disappoint and leaves a pleasant after taste. Thoroughly recommend for the price - well sourced.

Fine cheap wine

5 stars

Good value in terms of taste for the price of the wine, and slightly lower alcohol content. This makes it a wine you can drink with anything. We will continue to buy this wine.

Good for everyday drinking

3 stars

Good for everyday drinking and party/get togethers

Perhaps I am unlucky this time

4 stars

I have drunk this wine for some years as my "every day" red at table, and with cheese while watching rugby. I would have given it 5 stars as good cheap plonk but the last delivery had a case with two bad bottles in it, so I wonder about the consistency of quality.

Great wine

5 stars

Great wine, really enjoy this as it is easy to drink and not too dry.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 4.50
£4.50/75cl

Tesco Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

£ 4.75
£4.75/75cl

Tesco Trebbiano D'abruzzo 75Cl

£ 3.95
£3.95/75cl

Tesco Australian Merlot 75Cl

£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here