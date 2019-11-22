Counter Whole Rainbow Trout

I don't know we actually got delivered this week,
I don't know we actually got delivered this week, but it did not seem like a rainbow trout...... it was a brown colour.
Bought this online last month but wasn’t gutted as i would have done if bought in store. Apart from that great fresh fish, great size portions.
This was quite exceptional. Superb flavour and so easy to gut and scale before cooking.
Could you please clean the fish and cut the head of the fish ? Many thanks
The trout looked beautiful but wasn’t gutted so I had no idea what to do!!!
You need to be able to fillet fish. I can but do not like to and therefore do not buy this anymore
Warning: contains bone. Warning from me it also contains guts! Absolutely foul to find the fish hadn't even been cleaned. Never come across this before in a reputable shop. Disgusted.
They don't gut it
Not impressed - have had to gut and clean it.
WOULD GIVE A 5* IF ONLY THEY WOULD GIVE AN OPTION TO CLEAN & TAKE OFF HEADS.