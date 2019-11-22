By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Whole Rainbow Trout

2.5(13)Write a review
£ 2.48
£5.50/kg

  • Energy984kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Farmed whole rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss)
  • Light pink flakes with a subtle flavour. Ideal delicately seasoned and oven baked, once gutted. Source of Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rainbow Trout (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C

Produce of

Farmed in U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains bone

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy579kJ / 138kcal984kJ / 235kcal
Fat6.9g11.7g
Saturates0.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.5g0.9g
Protein18.8g32.0g
Salt0.2g0.3g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)600mg1020mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains bone

13 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

I don't know we actually got delivered this week,

1 stars

I don't know we actually got delivered this week, but it did not seem like a rainbow trout...... it was a brown colour.

Disappointed when buying online

3 stars

Bought this online last month but wasn’t gutted as i would have done if bought in store. Apart from that great fresh fish, great size portions.

This was quite exceptional. Superb flavour and so

5 stars

This was quite exceptional. Superb flavour and so easy to gut and scale before cooking.

Please clean the fish and cut the head. Thanks

5 stars

Could you please clean the fish and cut the head of the fish ? Many thanks

Whole fish does not come gutted

2 stars

The trout looked beautiful but wasn’t gutted so I had no idea what to do!!!

hate filleting fish?

1 stars

You need to be able to fillet fish. I can but do not like to and therefore do not buy this anymore

Disgusting

1 stars

Warning: contains bone. Warning from me it also contains guts! Absolutely foul to find the fish hadn't even been cleaned. Never come across this before in a reputable shop. Disgusted.

They don't gut it

1 stars

They don't gut it

Not Gutted

2 stars

Not impressed - have had to gut and clean it.

WOULD GIVE A 5* IF ONLY THEY WOULD GIVE AN OPTION

3 stars

WOULD GIVE A 5* IF ONLY THEY WOULD GIVE AN OPTION TO CLEAN & TAKE OFF HEADS.

