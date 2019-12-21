Tesco Finest Taleggio 200G

This is a fantastic product. Full of depth. Recomm
Check the weight of this product
This rating is not about the quality of the cheese which is fine , but about the quantity supplied and the price. I have bought this on two separate occasions and remember it comes labelled at 200 G for a stated price. On each occasion the weight received was less than clearly stated on the label, but the price remained the same. Very disappointing and as packaging is clearly pre printed and if I was feeling generous and it was a one of I might not have bothered too much other than informing customer services which I did by telephone, I shop on line, but when it happened again I did begin to wonder. I shall not be buying it from Tesco again and would advise anyone else to be aware of a potential discrepancy in the weight to price displayed