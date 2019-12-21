By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Taleggio 200G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Taleggio 200G
£ 2.25
£11.25/kg
  • Energy388kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1292kJ / 312kcal

Product Description

  • Taleggio PDO cheese made with pasteurised milk.
  Handmade in Italy following a traditional recipe. A creamy soft cheese matured to develop distinctive fruity notes.
  • *Handmade in Italy following a traditional recipe. A creamy soft cheese matured to develop distinctive fruity notes.
  • Handmade in Italy following a traditional recipe
  • A creamy soft cheese matured to develop distinctive fruity notes
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  Mould will form over the rind of the cheese. This is a natural and harmless characteristic of Taleggio.

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1292kJ / 312kcal388kJ / 94kcal
Fat26.0g7.8g
Saturates18.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.0g5.7g
Salt2.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 6 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Mould will form over the rind of the cheese.This is a natural and harmless characteristic of Taleggio.(This statement is on the packaging artwork as well as the use-by sticker, as agreed by TTM).

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a fantastic product. Full of depth. Recommended for sure.

5 stars

This is a fantastic product. Full of depth. Recommended for sure.

Check the weight of this product

1 stars

This rating is not about the quality of the cheese which is fine , but about the quantity supplied and the price. I have bought this on two separate occasions and remember it comes labelled at 200 G for a stated price. On each occasion the weight received was less than clearly stated on the label, but the price remained the same. Very disappointing and as packaging is clearly pre printed and if I was feeling generous and it was a one of I might not have bothered too much other than informing customer services which I did by telephone, I shop on line, but when it happened again I did begin to wonder. I shall not be buying it from Tesco again and would advise anyone else to be aware of a potential discrepancy in the weight to price displayed

