Tesco Frangipanes 3 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.33/each
One frangipane
  • Energy1097kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars19.7g
    22%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ / 444kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet pastry cases with apricot filling, topped with almond flavour sponge and decorated with icing.
  • Made in France Almond flavour sponge layered with apricot jam for a sweet, nutty tart

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Egg, Apricot Filling (7%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Rapeseed Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agents (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Apricot Filling contains: Sugar, Apricot Pulp, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulators (Tricalcium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne frangipane (59g)
Energy1860kJ / 444kcal1097kJ / 262kcal
Fat21.1g12.4g
Saturates9.9g5.9g
Carbohydrate58.3g34.4g
Sugars33.4g19.7g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein4.5g2.7g
Salt0.50g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 3 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Very dry and not much taste

2 stars

