Tesco Frangipanes 3 Pack

Very dry and not much taste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ / 444kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Egg, Apricot Filling (7%), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Rapeseed Lecithins, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agents (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Apricot Filling contains: Sugar, Apricot Pulp, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulators (Tricalcium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in France
3 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
3
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One frangipane (59g)
|Energy
|1860kJ / 444kcal
|1097kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|9.9g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|58.3g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|33.4g
|19.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.5g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 servings.
|-
|-
