Mr Kipling Bakewell Tart 280G

Mr Kipling Bakewell Tart 280G
£ 2.25
£0.80/100g
Per 1/8th of a tart (38g)
  • Energy662kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars14.4g
    16%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1737kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry Case Layered with Plum and Raspberry Jam (11%) and Almond Flavoured Sponge (28%), Topped with Decorated Fondant Icing (27%).
  • Delectable layers of light pastry, fruity plum & raspberry jam with moist almond flavoured sponge, decorated with smooth icing
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Water, Rice Flour, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Whey Powder (Milk), Soya Flour, Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this Bakewell Tart at its very best.
  • If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/8th of a tart (38g)
Energy 1737kJ662kJ
-414kcal158kcal
Fat 16.7g6.4g
of which Saturates6.6g2.5g
Carbohydrate 61.8g23.5g
of which Sugars 37.7g14.4g
Fibre 0.9g<0.5g
Protein 3.6g1.4g
Salt 0.33g0.13g
†Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 8 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

