Energizer LR44 2 Pack

Product Description
- LR44/A76 Alkaline Button Cell
- Includes 2 LR44/A76 batteries
- Long-lasting power for small electrical devices
- Ideal for powering watches, calculators & electronic games
- - 2-pack of Energizer® LR44/A76 Alkaline Button Battery
- - Long-lasting, reliable performance in specialty devices like blood pressure monitors, remotes, keyless entry systems, glucose monitors, toys, and games
- - Holds power for up to three years in storage, so it's ready when you need it
- - Cell size: LR44/A76; Type: Alkaline Coin; Volt: 1.5
- - Replacement for: 157, 303, 357, AG13, EPX76, LR44, S76, SG13, SR44
- Energizer® is the world's No.1 speciality brand*. Energizer® watch electronic batteries deliver long-lasting, dependable power for your coin-battery-operated items.
- *Based on scan sales.
- V13GA
Information
Warnings
- Warning: Insert correctly (+/-). Do not swallow, open, recharge or expose to water, fire or high temperature: may explode, leak and cause damage.
- Keep away from children.
Name and address
- Energizer®,
- TSA 35555,
- 92206 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Energizer® Consumer Service,
- TSA 35555,
- 92206 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex,
- France.
Net Contents
2 x Button Cells
Safety information
