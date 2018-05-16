By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Energizer LR44 2 Pack

image 1 of Energizer LR44 2 Pack
£ 4.50
£2.25/each

Product Description

  • LR44/A76 Alkaline Button Cell
  • Includes 2 LR44/A76 batteries
  • Long-lasting power for small electrical devices
  • Ideal for powering watches, calculators & electronic games
  • - 2-pack of Energizer® LR44/A76 Alkaline Button Battery
  • - Long-lasting, reliable performance in specialty devices like blood pressure monitors, remotes, keyless entry systems, glucose monitors, toys, and games
  • - Holds power for up to three years in storage, so it's ready when you need it
  • - Cell size: LR44/A76; Type: Alkaline Coin; Volt: 1.5
  • - Replacement for: 157, 303, 357, AG13, EPX76, LR44, S76, SG13, SR44
  • Energizer® is the world's No.1 speciality brand*. Energizer® watch electronic batteries deliver long-lasting, dependable power for your coin-battery-operated items.
  • *Based on scan sales.
  • V13GA

Information

Warnings

  Warning: Insert correctly (+/-). Do not swallow, open, recharge or expose to water, fire or high temperature: may explode, leak and cause damage.
  Keep away from children.

Name and address

  • Energizer®,
  • TSA 35555,
  • 92206 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Energizer® Consumer Service,
  • TSA 35555,
  • 92206 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex,
  • France.

Net Contents

2 x Button Cells

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Insert correctly (+/-). Do not swallow, open, recharge or expose to water, fire or high temperature: may explode, leak and cause damage. Keep away from children.

