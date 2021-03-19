We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G

Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Flavoured with Real Orange.
  • "My delicious chocolate segments are made with Real orange oil!"
  • Pack size: 157G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings (Orange Oil, Vanillin), Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 Segments (35 g)%GDA* Per 4 Segments (35 g)
Energy 2200 kJ770 kJ
-525 kcal185 kcal9 %
Fat 28.5 g10.0 g14 %
of which Saturates 17.5 g6.1 g31 %
Carbohydrate 60.5 g21.0 g9 %
of which Sugars 59.5 g20.5 g23 %
Fibre 2.1 g0.7 g-
Protein 5.4 g1.9 g4 %
Salt 0.38 g0.13 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
5 Portions per pack---

17 Reviews

The milk chocolate Orange is all right, but we bot

3 stars

The milk chocolate Orange is all right, but we both much prefer dark chocolate oranges which no one seems to stock these days. Why?,

Palm oil - not for vegetarians.

1 stars

PALM OIL - so no thank you. Not for vegetarians or anyone who cares about the planet.

A classic treat for slightly special occasions

5 stars

A lovely and obviously sweet treat ideal and fun to share or enjoy all alone. It is sweeter than other orange flavoured chocolates I’d nothing buy but the novelty shape and Christmassy/special occasion feel adds to the enjoyment somehow!

Terrys Chocolate Brown

2 stars

Advertised as orange, it was brown.

It's all mine.......

5 stars

Terry's? No it's all mine ALLLL MMIINNNEEEE So yummy

Too sweet tasting

1 stars

Too sweet tasting

YUM

5 stars

Soooo good and smooth. Yum!

Iconic Christmas Choc

5 stars

I love chocolate orange, but I'll have to stop now because of the soy in it. Hope the makers consider using sunflower emulsifier instead.. going to miss having these at Christmas !

very nice

5 stars

i eat alot of these.

Who on this earth thought this was an apple!?!?

5 stars

Who on this earth thought this was an apple!?!?

