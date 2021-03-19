Terry's Chocolate Orange Milk Chocolate Box 157G

The milk chocolate Orange is all right, but we bot
The milk chocolate Orange is all right, but we both much prefer dark chocolate oranges which no one seems to stock these days. Why?,
Palm oil - not for vegetarians.
PALM OIL - so no thank you. Not for vegetarians or anyone who cares about the planet.
A classic treat for slightly special occasions
A lovely and obviously sweet treat ideal and fun to share or enjoy all alone. It is sweeter than other orange flavoured chocolates I’d nothing buy but the novelty shape and Christmassy/special occasion feel adds to the enjoyment somehow!
Terrys Chocolate Brown
Advertised as orange, it was brown.
It's all mine.......
Terry's? No it's all mine ALLLL MMIINNNEEEE So yummy
Too sweet tasting
YUM
Soooo good and smooth. Yum!
Iconic Christmas Choc
I love chocolate orange, but I'll have to stop now because of the soy in it. Hope the makers consider using sunflower emulsifier instead.. going to miss having these at Christmas !
very nice
i eat alot of these.
Who on this earth thought this was an apple!?!?
