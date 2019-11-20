Baxters Baby Beetroot 340G

Product Description
- Whole Beetroot in Vinegar with Sugar and Sweetener
- ''Every one of our freshly harvested beets is hand selected for quality. We gently steam the beetroot and then pickle, using our special recipe to deliver a truly delicious taste."
- Audrey Baxter
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. Purveyors of Scottish Specialities, W.A. Baxter and Sons Ltd., Fochabers.
- Pickled in sweet malt vinegar
- Britain's favourite beetroot
- 80g = 1 of your 5 a day
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Beetroot, Water, Barley Malt Vinegar, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Sweetener (Saccharin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.For best before end: see cap.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
- Or please visit us at www.baxters.com
Drained weight
207g
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold, drained) Per 100g:
|Energy
|111kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|(of which saturates
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|(of which sugars
|4.0g)
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.36g
Safety information
SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
