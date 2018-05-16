New Covent Garden Chicken Soup 600G

- Energy897kJ 215kcal11%
Product Description
- Chicken, Cream, Garlic & Black Pepper Soup
- There's nothing better than a bowl of indulgent chicken soup to warm your soul and give you a boost. We have perfected this recipe with succulent chicken, single cream, white wine and black pepper to deliver our delicious, classic, creamy chicken soup.
- For 30 years we've been obsessing over the soul-boosting lift that is a bowl of delicious soup. Our passion is for quality and healthy produce, we use natural ingredients that don't need to be looked up in a science book - life is busy enough.
- So, Soup Up and embrace the day ahead.
- We are New Covent Garden Soup.
- The Original Soul-Boosting Soup.
- Creamy
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Potato, Onion, Chicken (6%), Single Cream (Milk) (4%), Chicken Stock, Chicken Fat, Cornflour, Salted Butter (1%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, White Wine, Garlic, Black Pepper, Salt, Chicken Stock contains: Chicken, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Salt, Sugar, Dried Onion, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Black Pepper, Sage Extract, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Nut traces
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date, see top of carton. Not suitable for home freezing
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Before heating give the carton a good shake. All cooking appliances vary so don't forget to adjust these times accordingly.
Be careful carton will be hot. Check soup is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.
Hob
Instructions: Ready in 5 minutes.
Pour contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes.
Stir frequently but don't let it boil.
- Shake well for a great soup
Warnings
- Although all care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- New Covent Garden Soup Co.,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
Return to
- 0800 389 4415
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 300g serving*
|Reference intake (Adult)
|Energy
|299kJ
|897kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|72kcal
|215kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|14.3g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|5.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|3.6g
|10.9g
|260g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|1.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.3g
|9.9g
|50g
|Salt
|0.50g
|1.5g
|6g
|*serving per half carton
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Although all care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
