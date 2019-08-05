New Covent Garden Leek & Potato Soup 600G

Gorgeous!
Gorgeous! I love it!
Water, Potato (25%), Leek (18%), Onion, Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Chives, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon, White Pepper, Vegetable Bouillon contains: Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Carrot, Parsley, Ground Turmeric
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date, see top of carton. Suitable for freezing If freezing, do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before heating.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Before heating give the carton a good shake. All cooking appliances vary so don't forget to adjust these times accordingly.
Be careful carton will be hot. Check soup is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.
Hob
Instructions: Ready in 5 minutes.
Pour contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes.
Stir frequently but don't let it boil.
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 300g serving*
|Reference intake (Adult)
|Energy
|267kJ
|802kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|61kcal
|182kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|11.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|2.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|5.4g
|16.3g
|260g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|2.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.1g
|3.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.47g
|1.4g
|6g
|*serving per half carton
|-
|-
|-
