New Covent Garden Leek & Potato Soup 600G

New Covent Garden Leek & Potato Soup 600G
£ 2.00
£0.33/100g
Product Description

  • Maris Piper Potato & Leek Soup
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *serving per half carton
  • Aim to eat at least 5 portions of different fruit and vegetables a day
  • Our well loved classic soup recipe used the finest, fluffy potatoes and softened leeks. Perfectly finished with chives and a splash of cream our Leek & Potato soup will boost you day.
  • For 30 years we've been obsessing over the soul-boosting lift that is a bowl of delicious soup. Our passion is for quality and healthy produce, we use natural ingredients that don't need to be looked up in a science book - life is busy enough.
  • So, Soup Up and embrace the day ahead.
  • We are New Covent Garden Soup.
  • The Original Soul-Boosting Soup.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potato (25%), Leek (18%), Onion, Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Chives, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon, White Pepper, Vegetable Bouillon contains: Salt, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Carrot, Parsley, Ground Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nut traces

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date, see top of carton. Suitable for freezing If freezing, do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before heating.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Before heating give the carton a good shake. All cooking appliances vary so don't forget to adjust these times accordingly.
Be careful carton will be hot. Check soup is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Ready in 5 minutes.
Pour contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes.
Stir frequently but don't let it boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well for a great soup
  • Our soups are best eaten fresh.

Name and address

  • New Covent Garden Soup Co.,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 300g serving*Reference intake (Adult)
Energy 267kJ802kJ8400kJ
-61kcal182kcal2000kcal
Fat 3.7g11.2g70g
of which saturates 0.8g2.3g20g
Carbohydrates5.4g16.3g260g
of which sugars 0.9g2.6g90g
Fibre 0.4g1.1g
Protein 1.1g3.4g50g
Salt 0.47g1.4g6g
*serving per half carton---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Gorgeous! I love it!

