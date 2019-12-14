By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Honey Roast Ham

£ 4.80
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy206kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked ham formed from cuts of honey cured pork leg meat, roasted with a honey and caramel glaze.
  • A tender, sweet ham glazed with honey.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (95%), Honey (2.5%), Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

112 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy824kJ / 198kcal206kJ / 49kcal
Fat12.7g3.2g
Saturates4.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.4g
Sugars1.8g0.4g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein18.9g4.7g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

wake up \tesco

1 stars

poor quality, dog turned it down, tastes vile evil rubbish, chop and flush down the loo, get rid of rats. Bought to enjoy with suttee potatoes and light veg could not eat this garbage..

