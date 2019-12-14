Counter Honey Roast Ham

wake up \tesco
poor quality, dog turned it down, tastes vile evil rubbish, chop and flush down the loo, get rid of rats. Bought to enjoy with suttee potatoes and light veg could not eat this garbage..
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 198kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (95%), Honey (2.5%), Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU
112 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|824kJ / 198kcal
|206kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|18.9g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
