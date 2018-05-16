Anchor Original Spreadable 250G

Product Description
- Blended spread 77% (44% milk fat, 33% rapeseed oil)
- A blend of Anchor butter & rapeseed oil with salt.
- Welcome to Westbury, the heart of the West Country. Known for its famous white horse, and where Anchor butter is made using 100% British Milk.
- We've been churning butter for generations, but with rich Anchor spreadable, you can now enjoy it that little bit quicker!
- Deliciously creamy Anchor butter with rapeseed oil. Simple really, but we could go on about it 'til the cows come home.
- From the heart of the West country
- Deliciously creamy
- Made with 100% British milk
- Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
- Contains no: palm oil, hydrogenated fats, artificial colourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Anchor Butter (54%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil (33%), Water, Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedEasy, just pop it in the fridge, keeping an eye on the best before date on the lid. Or, keep it in the freezer for up to three months. Then, simply defrost it in the fridge when you need it.
Number of uses
1 tub, 25 deliciously creamy servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- No place like home:
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Drop us a line: 0845 600 6688
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g Serving
|Energy
|2860kJ/696kcal
|286kJ/70kcal
|Fat
|77g
|7.7g
|of which saturates
|31g
|3.1g
|of which monounsaturates
|29g
|2.9g
|of which polyunsaturates
|10g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.11g
