By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp 343 Color Printer Ink Cartridge

5(7)Write a review
Hp 343 Color Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 39.00
£39.00/each
  • The HP343 tri-colour ink cartridge is smudge proof, fade resistant and is compatible with the following HP Printers:
  • HP DeskJet 460c/cb/wbt, 5740, 5745, 5940, 6520, 6540, 6620, 6840, 9800d.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Ink cartridge

5 stars

I bought this a couple of weeks ago - perfect and the best price available!!!

Great ink

5 stars

This is a real GO ink unlike the poorer quality ones pretending to be UP ones. Well done Tesco for providing me with a quality product.

Excellent

5 stars

Exactly what I needed and very quick to deliver - arrived when I needed it

great bargain

4 stars

bought hp tri- color ink that was only £15.00 great value, hope can buy at the same price again but unlikely

excellent value

5 stars

bought both the hp343 and the hp 336 and both done an excellent job printing the items i wanted doing, very clear and no smudges

Good quality cartridges

5 stars

My printer recognised the cartridges immediately and l could start printing straight away. Job done.

Genuine HP Inks

5 stars

Bought these because was about to run out and my local store was out of stock. Super click and collect.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here