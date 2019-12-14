By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cake Angels 10 Festive Fun Decorations

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cake Angels 10 Festive Fun Decorations

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.70
£0.17/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Product Description

  • 12 Handmade Edible Royal Icing Decorations
  • Heavenly creations

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cornstarch, Egg White Powder, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Colours (Curcumin, Carmine, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls & Chlorophyllins, Carbon Black, Spirulina Blue), Red Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Aluminum Silicate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.For best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Philippines

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply decorations just before the icing sets.

Warnings

  • Warning: Very young children can choke on icing decoration.

Name and address

  • Fiddes Payne,
  • Unit 3a,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,

Return to

  • Fiddes Payne,
  • Unit 3a,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,
  • UK.
  • www.cake-angels.co.uk
  • info@cake-angels.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1657kJ/396kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 96g
of which sugars 96g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 2.8g
Salt 0.11g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Very young children can choke on icing decoration.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cake Angels Christmas Cake Decoration Mixed Case

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Sprinkles Silver Pearls Crispy 55G

£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Dr. Oetker Easy Swirl Cupcake Icing Chocolate 180G

£ 3.99
£2.22/100g

Dr. Oetker Easy Swirl Cupcake Icing Vanilla 180G

£ 3.99
£2.22/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here