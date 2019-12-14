Cake Angels 10 Festive Fun Decorations

Product Description
- 12 Handmade Edible Royal Icing Decorations
- Heavenly creations
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornstarch, Egg White Powder, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Colours (Curcumin, Carmine, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls & Chlorophyllins, Carbon Black, Spirulina Blue), Red Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Aluminum Silicate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.For best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Philippines
Preparation and Usage
- Apply decorations just before the icing sets.
Warnings
- Warning: Very young children can choke on icing decoration.
Name and address
- Fiddes Payne,
- Unit 3a,
- Thorpe Park,
- Thorpe Way,
- Banbury,
- OX16 4SP,
Return to
- Fiddes Payne,
- Unit 3a,
- Thorpe Park,
- Thorpe Way,
- Banbury,
- OX16 4SP,
- UK.
- www.cake-angels.co.uk
- info@cake-angels.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1657kJ/396kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|96g
|of which sugars
|96g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.11g
Safety information
