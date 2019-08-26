By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Whole Mackerel

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.30
£3.50/kg

  • Energy1193kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat23.2g
    33%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1193kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • MSC whole mackerel (Scomber scombrus), defrosted, source of Omega 3.
  • Firm and flaky texture with a rich flavour. Once gutted, score diagonally, fill with flavoured butter and oven bake. Source of Omega 3. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Wild caught in Trawls, Fishing Gear Gillnets and similar nets Hooks and lines Seines

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1193kJ / 288kcal1193kJ / 288kcal
Fat23.2g23.2g
Saturates5.6g5.6g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.5g19.5g
Salt0.3g0.3g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)5520mg5520mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Always OOS,please make it more available.

5 stars

Always seems to be out of stock,very rarely a lucky catch day.

Awesome filleted Fish

5 stars

I got these filleted by the super skilled staff. Beautiful and not a bone in sight. I BBQ these fantastic 👍

I haven't had anything good from the fishmonger .

1 stars

Had one of these delivered last year . Ordered a small one and it was huge (with a note saying it was the smallest available , fair enough) . One side was concave as if it had be punched , it's eyes were blood red and it didn't whiff too good . The guts were rather solid , not squishy at all . Gave it to the birds .

