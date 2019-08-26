Counter Whole Mackerel

Always OOS,please make it more available.
Always seems to be out of stock,very rarely a lucky catch day.
Awesome filleted Fish
I got these filleted by the super skilled staff. Beautiful and not a bone in sight. I BBQ these fantastic 👍
I haven't had anything good from the fishmonger .
Had one of these delivered last year . Ordered a small one and it was huge (with a note saying it was the smallest available , fair enough) . One side was concave as if it had be punched , it's eyes were blood red and it didn't whiff too good . The guts were rather solid , not squishy at all . Gave it to the birds .