Counter Ray Wing

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.72
£9.45/kg

  • Energy407kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Ray Wings (Raja spp.)
Information

Ingredients

Ray (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in Ireland, Caught in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy272kJ / 64kcal407kJ / 96kcal
Fat0.4g0.6g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.1g22.7g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

beautiful white creamy fish well worth the money

5 stars

bought some last Wednesday for our evening meal. as really lovely, so white and so creamy best piece of skate we had in a very long time, so good, getting some more this week.

