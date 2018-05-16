By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Loose Extra Strong Garlic Sausage

Counter Loose Extra Strong Garlic Sausage

£ 2.10
£7.00/kg

One slice
  • Energy224kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 216kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped, shaped and cooked pork sausage with garlic and added water.
  • From our delicatessen, our garlic sausage delivers an intense garlic punch.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (81%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Onion, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Lemon Peel Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Spices contain: Pepper, Mustard Flour, Pimento, Cardamom, Chilli, Ginger, Mace, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

60 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy895kJ / 216kcal224kJ / 54kcal
Fat16.6g4.1g
Saturates5.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein14.3g3.6g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

