Counter Tesco Blue Stilton

Counter Tesco Blue Stilton

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.32
£7.73/kg

30g contains
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Blue Stilton® cheese.
  • Full flavoured blue veined cheese

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

