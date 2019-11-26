By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Richmond 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G

2.5(9)Write a review
Richmond 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G
£ 2.00
£4.41/kg
1 Grilled Sausage (49g) contains
  • Energy550kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.74g
    <1%
  • Salt0.93g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ/

Product Description

  • 8 Thick Pork Sausages
  • Our Own Irish Recipe
  • Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit! So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
  • Richmond is the Nation's Favourite Sausage
  • Our Pork Sausages made from our special Irish recipe with subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper
  • These sausages are perfect for any family meal times
  • The taste everyone loves
  • Simple and easy to cook
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (42%), Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Flavourings, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, * A vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!, Casing made from Beef Collagen

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!

Grill
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place on a rack. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Proudly produced in the UK with meat from Great Britain & the EU

Name and address

  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.

Return to

  • Drop us a line:
  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Grilled1 Grilled Sausage (49g) contains
Energy 1123kJ/550kJ/
-269kcal132kcal
Fat 16g8.0g
of which saturates 6.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate 16g7.8g
of which sugars 1.5g0.74g
Protein 14g6.7g
Salt 1.9g0.93g

9 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Best sausages there is

5 stars

Best sausages there is

Great in a sausage casserole!

5 stars

Great in a sausage casserole!

Bad dates

1 stars

Also received this with only 3 days date to use by, half my food shop I’ve had to throw away because the dates have been unacceptable if I was informed this when it had arrived I could of sent it back!!!!!

absolutely brilliant!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

5 stars

the lushest pork sausages in england. you could not buy better. i mean, 42%, what more could you want? wow. a dog would be LUCKY to touch these.

It's nor Even 50% pork. Only 42%. Buy tescos fines

1 stars

It's nor Even 50% pork. Only 42%. Buy tescos finest. Taste great and 97% pork. Peace

Britain's favourite, really?

1 stars

Awful, tasteless pink mush, 42% pork! I wouldn't feed them to my dog.

truly disgusting

1 stars

truly disgusting

Cardboard paste

1 stars

Even my junk food loving gf wont touch these anymore, whatever quality was in this product in the past is long lost

Only 42% meat content, texture of mush, not firm o

1 stars

Only 42% meat content, texture of mush, not firm or meaty. Low quality sausage at premium sausage prices. This is what heavy advertising can do for a brand! Some people give them a good rating probably because it reminds them of their childhood, but not because of the sausage itself, which is no better than the cheapest sausage found in any supermarket. I won't be falling for the nostalgia again. These really are as bad as I remember. Yuk!

