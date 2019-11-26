Richmond 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G

Best sausages there is
Great in a sausage casserole!
Bad dates
Also received this with only 3 days date to use by, half my food shop I’ve had to throw away because the dates have been unacceptable if I was informed this when it had arrived I could of sent it back!!!!!
absolutely brilliant!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
the lushest pork sausages in england. you could not buy better. i mean, 42%, what more could you want? wow. a dog would be LUCKY to touch these.
It's nor Even 50% pork. Only 42%. Buy tescos finest. Taste great and 97% pork. Peace
Britain's favourite, really?
Awful, tasteless pink mush, 42% pork! I wouldn't feed them to my dog.
truly disgusting
Cardboard paste
Even my junk food loving gf wont touch these anymore, whatever quality was in this product in the past is long lost
Only 42% meat content, texture of mush, not firm or meaty. Low quality sausage at premium sausage prices. This is what heavy advertising can do for a brand! Some people give them a good rating probably because it reminds them of their childhood, but not because of the sausage itself, which is no better than the cheapest sausage found in any supermarket. I won't be falling for the nostalgia again. These really are as bad as I remember. Yuk!