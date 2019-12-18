By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Primula Cheese Spread With Prawns 150G

5(1)Write a review
Primula Cheese Spread With Prawns 150G
£ 1.10
£7.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Cheese Spread with Prawns
  • For recipe ideas visit primula.co.uk
  • Our profits go to charity
  • www.kavlitrust.com
  • Reference intake for an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal: 25g squeeze contains
  • Energy: 2.5%, Fat: 5%, Saturates: 10.5%, Sugar: 0.6%, Salt: 11.7%
  • High in protein
  • Naturally high in calcium
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High in protein
  • Naturally high in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese (55%) (Milk), Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Prawns (10%) (Prawns, Salt) (Crustaceans), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in the fridge and eat me within 14 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.

Return to

  • Primula Limited,
  • Tyne & Wear,
  • NE11 0ST.
  • Careline 0800 716 551 Weekdays 9am-4pm

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g Squeeze
Energy 852kJ/204kcal213kJ/51kcal
Fat 13.6g3.4g
of which saturates 8.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate 7.6g1.9g
of which sugars 2.1g0.5g
Protein 12.9g3.2g
Salt 2.8g0.7g
Calcium 410mg102mg
A 25g squeeze contains 12.7% of the reference intake of calcium--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful on toast

5 stars

I've been eating this for over 50 years - I my grandma used to love it. Fewer prawn bits than there used to be when it came in little round cardboard boxes, but stil greatl comfort food!

