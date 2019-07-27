By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Ivel Buttermilk 284Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 0.75
£2.65/litre

Product Description

  • Cultured Buttermilk
  • Low fat
  • Ideal for cooking
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 284ml
  • Low fat

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°CDo not freeze. Best Before - see lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for use in scones and soda bread. Also makes a refreshing drink blended with fruit juice.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • 159 Glasgow Road,
  • Glasgow,
  • G74 4PA.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product or have any other comments, please contact us at:
  • Consumer Careline 0800 328 1000
  • care@muller.co.uk
  • www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents

284ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 247kJ/58kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrate 8.8g
of which sugars 7.8g
Protein 5.5g
Salt 0.18g

Brilliant

4 stars

Brilliant

Thick

5 stars

Best buttermilk around.... nice and thick. Perfect for cakes. Wish my local Tesco would be more consistent with stocking it.

