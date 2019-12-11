By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Loyd Grossman Tomato & Wild Mushroom Sauce 350G

Loyd Grossman Tomato & Wild Mushroom Sauce 350G
£ 1.98
£0.57/100g
Half a jar (175g) contains
  • Energy443kJ 107kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tomato & Wild Mushroom Sauce
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk
  • A delicious blend of sun ripened tomatoes, wild mushrooms and garlic
  • One of your 5 a day**
  **Half a jar serving equals 1 of your 5 a day
  • "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour.''
  • Half a jar serving equals 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (52%), Tomato Purée, Wild Mushrooms (5%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mushroom Stock (1%) (Dried Mushroom Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Water, Salt), Parsley, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Flavour...
  • 1. Simply cook your favourite pasta and drain.
  • 2. Heat the sauce gently in a sauce pan stirring often.
  • 3. Stir the hot sauce through your cooked pasta for a delicious meal.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 2-3
  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 2 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems with this sauce please keep this jar and contact the address on pack or phone on 0800 389 8548 (ROI 1850 202929).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (Kj)253kJ
Energy (Kcal)61kcal
Fat 3.4g
Of which Saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrates5.8g
Of which Sugars 4.7g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 0.83g

