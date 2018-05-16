By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Wholefoods Hazelnuts 200G

T.Wholefoods Hazelnuts 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy824kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat19.1g
    27%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2746kJ / 666kcal

Product Description

  • Whole hazelnuts.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet crunch
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2746kJ / 666kcal824kJ / 200kcal
Fat63.5g19.1g
Saturates4.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate6.0g1.8g
Sugars4.0g1.2g
Fibre6.9g2.1g
Protein14.1g4.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Vitamin E25.0mg (208%NRV)7.5mg (63%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

