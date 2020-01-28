By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 1 Beef Ribeye Steak

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

£ 6.96
£24.00/kg

  • Energy3051kJ 735kcal
    37%
  • Fat57.4g
    82%
  • Saturates21.8g
    109%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus beef ribeye steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • *Matured for 28 days for succulence and rich flavour. A traditional, tender cut from British beef.
  • 100% British beef

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 6-10 mins Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove steak from all packaging. Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Vacuum packed for freshness.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne steak (290g)
Energy1052kJ / 253kcal3051kJ / 735kcal
Fat19.8g57.4g
Saturates7.5g21.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.8g54.5g
Salt0.13g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Vacuum packed for freshness.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

When will this return. This was the tastiest stea

5 stars

When will this return. This was the tastiest steak we have ever eaten, could always guarantee it would taste good. Why is it always the best products that are removed.

Absolutely delicious. First time I have had a ste

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. First time I have had a steak in decades. Superb, just as I remember from best excellent restaurant steaks; will be buying again.

Very disappointing!

2 stars

Had many times before but won't be buying again. Very disappointing this time. Far too much gristle and chewing for such a premium product

Fabulous!

5 stars

Fabulous! Aberdeen Angus provides the flavour whilst the thicker cut guarantees succulence. Keep up this standard, Tesco, and I shan't be looking elsewhere for my steak.

