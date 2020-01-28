Tesco Finest 1 Beef Ribeye Steak

When will this return. This was the tastiest stea
When will this return. This was the tastiest steak we have ever eaten, could always guarantee it would taste good. Why is it always the best products that are removed.
Absolutely delicious. First time I have had a ste
Absolutely delicious. First time I have had a steak in decades. Superb, just as I remember from best excellent restaurant steaks; will be buying again.
Very disappointing!
Had many times before but won't be buying again. Very disappointing this time. Far too much gristle and chewing for such a premium product
Fabulous!
Fabulous! Aberdeen Angus provides the flavour whilst the thicker cut guarantees succulence. Keep up this standard, Tesco, and I shan't be looking elsewhere for my steak.